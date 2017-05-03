Surveillance Video of Gas Station Robbery Released

Police in Belmont County continue the search for the man caught on video robbing a Bridgeport gas station.

Tuesday night a picture was broadcast of the man Bridgeport Police said held up the Exxon gas station on North Lincoln Avenue with a knife, now police have released surveillance video of the incident.

Just moments before 9:15 Tuesday night surveillance video shows a man walking into the gas station and makes a lap around the store. The clerk could be seen working behind the counter and the man was still looking around the store. After a few moments, the man then made his way toward the counter.

Just moments after he came into the store the man walks behind the counter, he pulled out a knife from his pocket and confronted the clerk. The video showed the suspect waving the knife as he allegedly told the clerk to open the drawer of the cash register.

The clerk obeyed his demands and then ran to the back office while the robber took the money out of the drawer. By 9:16 the man was out the door with a hand full of money. Police were on scene within four minutes.

If you recognize the man or know anything about this crime you're urged to call our Lauttamus Security CrimeFighter's Tip line, that number is 1-800-223-0312.

All calls will remain anonymous.