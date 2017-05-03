Intoxicated Driver Causes Accident on National Road

UPDATE:

Wheeling Police arrested Brooke Ann Masters, 23, of St. Clairsville. She is facing charges of aggravated DUI second offense, driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident.



Public Information Officer Philip Stahl said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY:



Wheeling Police responded to an accident on National Road in front of TJ's Sports Garden Restaurant on Wednesday night after one driver rear-ended another car.

Witnesses who called the 7Newsroom said the incident reportedly started on Edgwood Street, just a few blocks away in the Woodsdale neighborhood.

Before the accident occurred, they saw the female driver passed out and unresponsive in a Jeep Cherokee. The witnesses tell 7News they knocked on the window and the driver didn't move for about five minutes.

They said the driver finally regained consciousness, but was still 'out of it' and slurring her speech. They said her pupils were the size of pin drops.

The witnesses tried to ask the driver some questions, but she said she was fine. They called police and the woman drove away.

Shortly afterward, the accident occurred on National Road.

The driver of the car that was hit was making the left into TJ's and was at the red light in the turning lane. The Jeep then reportedly smashed into the car.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, the intoxicated driver parked in TJ's parking lot and got away from the scene. Officers coming from the mock prison riot and a Wheeling Police Officer were able to take her into custody.

The woman's name is not being released as of 9:15 p.m., but she will be facing DUI and possibly other charges, according to Stahl.



The driver of the car she hit was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for the latest.