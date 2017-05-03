Volunteers at Wheeling Health Right Work to Help Those in Need

Wheeling Health Right is a free clinic located on 29th Street in Wheeling that works with individuals who aren't able to afford healthcare and may need a little extra help. But what people don't realize is some of the workers are volunteers, doing it simply because it's the right thing to do.

"When I was actively working here, the people that we touched, the people that needed healthcare that we provided was overwhelming," said former volunteer Shawn Core.

Now a Health Right Board Member, Shawn Core began her career as a volunteer, helping single mothers that weren't in extremely different situations from her own.

"As a single mom, with two young boys; I was one paycheck away from needing help, it was a reality," Core told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "So, I would go home and think "I could be that, I could be there, and I need to make sure they're taken care of too, so they can take care of their children.'"

But Shawn's story isn't the only one inside of Health Right, these employees have all dealt with something that has truly shaped their career in a positive way while inside this building. And now, there's even dental work offered if you are one of the patients. This is a new aspect that's been available for over a year now, but even the Director herself is a volunteer. Dr. Eleisha Nickoles says she felt a pull to begin this program at Wheeling Health Right for the patients.

"It's like nothing you've ever experienced. I had one patient tell me, we gave her her smile back," said Dr. Nickoles. "Her co-workers said she's got more friends at work now."

So, for the workers at this free clinic in Wheeling, they continuously prove everyday they come in that this place is special.

"Health Right was more than the medication, more than the therapy; we were giving our hearts to these people and they were giving back," Core said.

Every shift they work to give back to the community, but on Cinco de Mayo they're the ones asking for just a little extra help. The Chef's Auction will be taking place at 5:30 in WesBanco Arena on Friday, and all the money will be going to Wheeling Health Right.

The theme this year, you guessed it, Cinco de Mayo.