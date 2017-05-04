College student dies after fall from 5th floor balcony

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Officials say a 19-year-old student has died after he fell from a fifth-floor balcony at a Catholic university in Pittsburgh.



Pittsburgh police say Carlow University student Dalton Bacco, of West View, died around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a local hospital.



University spokesman Drew Wilson says the fall from the balcony of the University Commons building to the pavement occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. No other information was immediately available.



University and Pittsburgh police are investigating. Wilson says this is finals week at the university, which has about 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)