Thursday represents National Day of Prayer and people nationwide will be holding services.

In St. Clairsville, there will be a prayer at the courthouse steps at noon.

Also at noon, there will be a prayer in Cameron at the American Legion Annex.

In Wheeling, there will be an event at Wesbanco Area at noon.

A prayer will be held at the Oglebay Amphitheater at 6:30 p.m.