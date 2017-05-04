Missing Woman Found in Belmont County

UPDATE

According to St. Clairsville Police Department, Nancy Graham was found around 7:30 Thursday evening.

Police said she was stuck in a thicket about a half mile from where she went missing.

Officers from the Belmont County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Marshall County Search and Rescue aided in the search.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol sent out their helicopter to search for Graham and that's how they found her.

She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, but officials don't think she was seriously injured.

St. Clairsville Police would like thank everyone who helped in the search.

ORIGINAL STORY

The St. Clairsville Police are currently searching for a missing female.

Nancy Ellen Graham, also known as "Nanny" or "Nan No", was reported missing at approximately 6:45 Thursday morning.

Police report that she is 25-years-old, 5'4", weighs approximately 160 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans with pajamas underneath, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a flowered pajama top underneath. The sweatshirt said "West Virginia" on it.

Police report that Graham has health issues and is "not taking her medications".

If seen, contact St. Clairsville Police Department at (740) 695-0123, or call your local authorities.