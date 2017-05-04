Shadyside Woman in Court After Driving Under the Influence - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Shadyside Woman in Court After Driving Under the Influence

Posted: Updated:

A Shadyside woman will be in court Friday for allegedly driving under the influence, having an open container, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Officials say around 12:30 Thursday morning, Jenilee Krivenko, 34, was headed south on Route 7 between Shadyside and Bellaire, when she struck the rear of another car.

Krivenko fled on foot before police caught up to her.

The victim was taken to OVMC and Krivenko was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

Both have been treated and released.

Officials said Krivenko will be in Belmont County Court Friday at 1 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.