Shadyside Woman in Court After Driving Under the Influence

A Shadyside woman will be in court Friday for allegedly driving under the influence, having an open container, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Officials say around 12:30 Thursday morning, Jenilee Krivenko, 34, was headed south on Route 7 between Shadyside and Bellaire, when she struck the rear of another car.

Krivenko fled on foot before police caught up to her.

The victim was taken to OVMC and Krivenko was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

Both have been treated and released.

Officials said Krivenko will be in Belmont County Court Friday at 1 p.m.