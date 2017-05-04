Students Using Yoga Practice In The Classroom And Beyond

With the help of some deep breaths and stretches students at Steenrod Elementary are learning skills that are helping them prepare for standardized testing and beyond. Everyday, 4th grade students at Steenrod Elementary like Sam Kiger, are learning the practice of yoga.

"I like that it can help me with a meditative state and I can be calm and ready for the day and what's ahead of me," said Sam Kiger.

The mindfulness skills are going beyond the classroom.

"Someone falls on the playground or there's a little bit of a tiff or something between kids we can say lets use our yoga breaths let's calm down a minute," said Steenrod Elementary 4th grade teacher Heidi Hohman.

"Whenever I lose a game or something like that I'm very competitive and I get sad so on the way home from my game like hockey or a sport like that I would always just close my eyes and take deep breaths," said Sam Kiger.

The practice helps kids improve their flexibilty, strength, coordination, and stay calm during test taking.

"It's when you see them and they're working on something and you'll see them do a balloon breath or a sun salutation because they know that they're getting off track and they're getting that sense of self, and they know how to work on and make that correction so they can get back to work," said Hohman.

Instructor Nikki Kiger said the concept of connecting their minds with their breath was foreign, but they've come a long way.

"Through the year we've talked about different mindfulness lessons like how to let go of worry, how to manage stress and anxiety and anger and how to cultivate a healthy body and a healthy mind," said instructor Nikki Kiger.

Nikki hopes the students continue their practice for years to come.

"I walked in and I was like 'Hey guys what do you think should we continue next year in 5th grade?' and they were all like 'Yes!' they wanted to do yoga so that makes me happy too, that they're really enjoying it and seeing a benefit from it," said Kiger.

Nikki Kiger said she would love to expand this program to other schools and hopes to help teachers across the Ohio Valley incorporate yoga and breathing practices into their classrooms.

