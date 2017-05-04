Police: 11-year-old girl revived with Narcan after overdose

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.



Officers were called to the home Wednesday for a suspected overdose. A paramedic who responded tells the Post-Gazette the girl was using heroin.



Police say the child is in critical condition Thursday at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.



They did not immediately provide other details.

