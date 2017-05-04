Kick Off to Summer with the 2017 Ohio Valley Summer Events Guide

Summer may not be here yet, but you can get your hands on the 2017 Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide today.

Program Coordinator Scat Scatterday created a guide of events that can be enjoyed this summer throughout the entire Ohio Valley, from Toronto to Moundsville.

"Every day of the week except Mondays there is something going on in Wheeling and sometimes that's three things in one night," said Scatterday.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration had 50,000 copies of the Summer Guide printed, which was designed by Wheelhouse Creative.

Bob Heldreth from Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration said, "Panhandle is proud to bring all these municipalities together and put all there events in one brochure. That way the people in Wheeling know what's going on in Toronto and the people in Toronto know what's going on in Weirton."

Events within the brochure include concerts, festivals, movies, and more for all ages.

On Monday, May 8th, WTRF 7News will be live from Heritage Port with Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration at the lunchtime event to help distribute the brochures and to kick off the summer events.

Triadelphia's Middle School jazz and steel bands will be performing at the event, and food vendors will be on site.

The kickoff begins at 11:30 a.m. and will run until 1:30 p.m. at Heritage Port in Wheeling.

You can access the brochures HERE.