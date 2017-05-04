West Virginia House Kills Budget Bill

UPDATE

The West Virginia House has rejected the main component of the West Virginia budget bill.

Recall that legislators are currently in a special session to get a budget passed.

The House will reconvene at 11 a.m. Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY

The West Virginia legislature is back for special session, but so far there is little work to do.

Lawmakers in the house and senate were gaveled into session, shortly before noon Thursday, but then went into recess about 15 minutes later.

Governor Justice requested they return to complete work on the state budget, but when lawmakers got to the Capitol, they found out the bills were still in the process of being drafted.

Members of both parties expressed their frustration.

"The bills as we know them, we have not even seen them yet. So here we are, waiting around, and I haven't even seen the bills even come out of the system," said Delegate Eric Householder (R).

"This legislative session costs around $30 thousand a day and quite frankly we owe it to the people of West Virginia to have an agreement while we come down here, rather than come down here and spending multiple days and weeks trying to work out a compromise," said Delegate Jason Barrett (D).

Once they get the bills, the house and senate will debate a number of items including whether to raise the sales tax in exchange for a lower state income tax.

Right now, the state's budget deficit is at 500 millions dollars.