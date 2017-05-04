Health Department Offering Travel Vaccination Clinics

Health officials all over the country have some strong advice for anyone planning on leaving the country this summer.

They are asking travelers to get all of the vaccines recommended for the counties to which they are traveling.

Here in the Mountain State, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is offering Travel Vaccination Clinics.

Anyone planning on going to a foreign country can sign up to get the necessary vaccines.

This includes everything from Typhoid to Yellow Fever and Malaria.

Those interested can fill out a travel application form. The health department will then send a list of vaccines that are recommended or required for that country.

From there, travelers can simply make an appointment to get their vaccines.

"Those people traveling overseas can come here participate in the travel clinic get vaccinated, so when they come back we are not dealing with a disease here in the United States, such as Yellow Fever, Japanese Encephalitis, Hepatitis," said Howard Gamble, MPH, Administrator with the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department.

The travel application for can be found on departments website at www.ohiocountyhealth.com.