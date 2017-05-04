OV law enforcement officers are joining forces to battle the drug epidemic

For the first time ever, officials from all over the Ohio Valley have decided to take a team approach in making the Valley a safer place.

This approach didn't always exist though. Back in the day, territorial lines could easily be seen between state, local and federal groups.

Now, officials say those lines are starting to break down.

"When you look at, you know, the closeness of Steubenville, Weirton, Wheeling, it would be a shame if we didn't pull our resources, and so this is just a fantastic start. We're thrilled to be invited, to be included here and I think they're going to do great things," Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin said.

Today, officials had the chance to touch base with different groups and talk about the Valley's current problems.



Belmont County Drug Task Force Chief of Police John McFarland said the biggest problem mentioned was the drug epidemic.

"That is our largest problem and with that you get your breaking and enterings, your burglaries, your robberies, and they've done a fantastic job working together. We've put some really big drug dealers away working together as a team," McFarland said.

Heroin, meth, cocaine and other drugs have plagued the Valley for years.

Moundsville Chief of Police Tom Mitchell said that working together on investigations plus sharing information and resources should make a big impact.

"It's a great idea for the officers and departments to communicate across state and county lines so that we can coordinate our efforts because the offenders don't observe those lines. They go wherever it is that they need to go to do their wares and their business," Mitchell said.

Officials say they're excited to finally share resources in harmony while maintaining local control. They also believe that more and more of these joint meetings will take place because it just makes sense to work together.