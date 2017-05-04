Attic Pickers Opens Second Store

Attic Pickers now has two locations, both in Bridgeport.

They opened next door to Wilson Furniture on North Lincoln Avenue three years ago, and that store is still there and thriving.

But when Moore's Music Emporium closed, the owner of Attic Pickers bought the building and they've now opened it as a second location.

They offer antiques, collectibles, tin toys, furniture, jewelry and more.

"We've decided to expand and get some new dealers," said owner Denise Wycherley. "At this building we have 10,000 square feet. The Ohio Valley has a lot of treasures. So the treasures keep showing up and I was running out of room to put them in so I thought let's try to get another building and here we are today!"

Right now they have filled the entire first floor of the former Moore's building, and in another month they say they'll open the second floor as well.

They do consignments, estate buyouts, auctions and more.

You can even browse and buy online.

Just log on to Atticpicker.com.