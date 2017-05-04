Belmont County Man on Trial for Attempted Murder

An attempted murder trial is happening now in Belmont County.

John Anthony Thomas from Powhatan is charged with attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of kidnapping.

It all allegedly took place last July 13th, in the couple's home in Powhatan.

The prosecution said Thomas grabbed his wife out of bed, dragged her into the bathroom and tried to drown her in the bathtub. He had reportedly drawn water in the tub earlier.

His attorney said Thomas was merely concerned because his wife had taken medicine, and was too groggy to wake up and go to work, and he was just trying to help her.

He said Thomas' wife finally got up and went into the bathroom on her own, not dragged or forced by Thomas.

55 prospective jurors were called, and jury selection took the entire morning Thursday. The trial is expected to last three days, and they may hold trial on Saturday.

Stay with 7News for updates.