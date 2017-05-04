Fire Set to Scare Off Opossums Destroys Man's House - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Fire Set to Scare Off Opossums Destroys Man's House

Posted: Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man trying to scare away opossums by setting a fire has destroyed his home.
    
LNP reports the row house blaze on Wednesday in Lancaster began when a man used butane to light a pile of leaves in his backyard. The man apparently hoped the smoke would help rid him of the marsupials, which are known for playing dead.
    
A city fire marshal says the fire got out of control and spread to the home, which was built of wood.
    
The building was condemned. Three people were displaced as a result of the fire, which did $50,000 in damage. A firefighter required hospital treatment for a shoulder injury.
    
Officials say the man had problems with bees also.

    
___
    
Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.