Local Lawmakers React to House Passing Health Care Bill

A victory for Republicans means some big changes could be coming to health care in the Untied States after the "repeal and replace" bill passes the House of Representatives Thursday.

This new plan targets a key protection for Americans who get their health insurance through work. It would allow health insurance companies to impose lifetime and annual caps on benefits for people who get coverage through a large-employer plan.

Representative Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) said, "Today is a great day. A great day for Ohio and a great day for America."

Former President Obama's health care overhaul banned insurers from imposing those kinds of caps.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said he sides with Governor John Kasich, a Republican, in opposing the bill.

Sen. Brown (D-Ohio) said, "You've got a bunch of elected officials who have insurance from the government, from taxpayers... Taking away insurance from 900,000 mostly working Ohioans, most of them have jobs, not high wages, but jobs. Jobs without insurance. We're taking their insurance away."

Senator Brown promises he will "fight like hell" in the Senate to stop it. He said Republican Senator Rob Portman *also* opposes the bill.

However, Republican Representative Bill Johnson says Thursday's vote to repeal Obamacare has been a long time coming.

"What we did today was vote for legislation that's going to cut the Obamacare taxes, that's going to release the American people from the mandates of Obamacare to buy insurance that they don't want and sometimes can't afford," said Congressman Johnson.

Johnson also said the bill the House passed will still protect people with pre-existing conditions while offering more choices and lowering the cost of healthcare.

Brown said in Ohio under Obamacare, 900,000 more people are insured, and 100,000 senior citizens have saved money on prescriptions.

The bill narrowly passed by a vote of 217 to 213. Twenty Republicans voted against it.

It's unclear what path it will take in the Senate and when.