3 Local Players Earn First-Team All MEC Softball Honors

Three Cardinals softball lineup anchors were rewarded by the conference. Pitcher Mallory Chapman and third baseman Jackie Cramer were voted to the All-Mountain East Conference First Team and their outfield teammate Molly Welsh garner Second Team acclaim.

Among the top pitcher of the league, Chapman makes her third appearance in three seasons for the All-MEC awards. Hard-working and determined Cramer made her presence felt as one of the top six MEC hitters, while Welsh returned to the Second Team in two seasons.

“Kudos to Mallory, Jackie and Molly,” said WJU head coach Sara Pelegreen. “They have worked very hard this year, and each of them have earned these awards! These girls are just an example of the work our team puts in on a daily basis, and they make our softball program very proud.”

In the circle, no MEC pitcher has been more of a ‘workhorse’ this season. Over 207.1 innings, Chapman holds a 16-15 record with a 2.09 ERA. Those numbers are the most innings worked, fifth-most wins and seventh in ERA among MEC pitchers. Chapman also rates second in strikeouts with 154.

Chapman makes her second stint on the All-MEC First Team after reaching the honor two years ago as a freshman. She grabbed Second Team status last spring.

“You can't ask for a better work ethic than that of Mallory's. She goes above and beyond both on the field and in the weight room, and when called upon to do a lot of pitching this year, she stepped up,” explains Pelegreen. “Even on the offensive side, she carried her weight, and as a pitcher, that is something to be very proud of. Mallory is a rock on this team, and her strength is something that motivates everyone to be their best every day.”

The junior also has starred at the plate. Chapman is this week’s MEC Player of the Week after hitting .476 with two doubles, three home runs, 11 runs and 12 RBI. On the year, the junior from New Martinsville, W.Va., has 38 hits in 108 at bats for a .352 average. She leads WJU with a .556 slugging percentage and a .438 on base percentage



Moving to the hot corner and excelling, Cramer was rewarded for her breakout sophomore season. The Indian Head, Pa., product came on with more hits as the season went on with regular playing time and finished the regular season on a 12-game hit streak. Cramer stands sixth in the MEC with a .386 average with 49 hits in 127 at bats to go with 17 runs, a double, 19 RBI, a .414 on base percentage and eight stolen bases.



“I am so proud of Jackie for stepping into the role she did this season. She started some games in the outfield for us at the beginning of the season, and when we needed her to come to the infield, she embodied her new role and took off,” pointed out the WJU coach. “After not getting much experience her freshman year, and coming up big for first team, that just shows how much work she put in during the offseason! And that is something no one will be able to take away from her!”

After being the returning MEC Freshman of the Year, Welsh makes a return trip to the Second Team. The Cardinals (23-23) center fielder recorded a .347 average with a team-best 50 hits in 144 at bats. She also paced the team with six doubles to go with a home run, 22 runs, 13 RBI, .410 slugging percentage and .410 on base percentage.



“Perseverance is a word that I would use to describe Molly. She battled a severe knee injury in the fall and was out for the semester,” told Pelegreen. “Just to see how much her hard work paid off over winter break, overcoming the knee injury, and getting honored by the MEC shows what type of woman she is. She is somebody that inspires others, and this is just one example of that!”

WJU traveled to the MEC Tournament on Thursday. The Cardinals clinched its Conference Tournament spot with their 7-1 last week performance for a second-place North Division finish. WJU faces the defending NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Champion and South No. 3 University of Charleston (34-17/22-8 MEC South) in one of two noon First Round games on Friday, May 5, at the James I Moyer Complex in Salem, Va.