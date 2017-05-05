Students Out of School After Possible Bus Prank

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.:

In Belmont County, there was an unexpected day off for Union Local students who found themselves without a way to get to school.

Officials say it all started when staff members found BB gun pellets inside the bus tires' air valves. This didn't damage the tires, but caused total deflation.

School officials believe the cause of the event was a prank, but they are waiting for confirmation from police.

Officials can confirm though that surveillance footage caught the suspects on camera, and it's now in the hands of the Sheriff's Department.

School officials also say they'll have increased security around the buses for the remainder of the school year because they don't want anything like this to happen again.

----------

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.:

Union Local students were out of school on Friday because of bus vandalism.

Around 6:30 a.m., school officials found the tires of their 13 school buses deflated, and 73 tires had popped off of their racks.

Crews quickly responded to re-inflate them, but in the end, officials said they had to cancel school for safety reasons.

School officials believe the cause of the event was a prank, but they are waiting for confirmation from police.

Officials can confirm though that surveillance footage caught the suspects on camera, and it's now in the hands of the Sheriff's Department.

Superintendent Ben Porter said that even if it was a prank, they're taking this very seriously.

"We've got a number of things in the works. Probably in the near future we will provide some type of security for the overnight hours just to ensure nothing like this happens again," Porter said.

Porter said Union Local is currently looking into getting a fence around the bus garage or possibly housing their buses off school property.

----------

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.:

Union Local Schools are closed today.

That's after school officials discovered air let out of school bus tires.

According to Superintendent Ben Porter this could be considered vandalism.

We'll work to keep you updated.