Crews on Scene of Multi-Vehicle Accident in Belmont County

Crews on Scene of 5-6 Car Accident in Belmont County

UPDATE 9:16 a.m.:

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a 5-6 car pile up, including a semi-truck, at mile marker 204 going East on I-70.

Barnesville Fire and EMS were also on the scene.

Police reported that there were no injuries.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were two separate crashes, the first starting with one vehicle hydroplaning sideways into the other lane.

After the first car hydroplaned into the other lane, police said that it was a chain reaction for the five vehicles behind.

HAPPENING NOW: Man being rescued from this car. He is OK just trapped inside due to the pile up @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/oDEB8CQFSy — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) May 5, 2017

According to the driver of the semi-truck, the accident happened quickly, but he tried to weave around cars to slow down.

Traffic is moving slowly in that area. Police urge drivers to use caution.

