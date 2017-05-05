US unemployment rate hits lowest in a decade

(CNN) -- America's job market rebounded in April.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.4%, its lowest level since May 2007.

America added a solid 211,000 jobs in April, far surpassing the disappointing 79,000 jobs gained in March, according to Labor Department figures released Friday.

The low unemployment rate captures how far the US economy has come since the Great Recession ended in 2009, when unemployment hit 10%.

Many economists say the US is now at or near "full employment," meaning the unemployment rate won't go down significantly more and wage growth should start to speed up.

Wages grew 2.5% in April compared to a year ago.

It's the third jobs report since President Trump took office. The US gained 522,000 jobs over that time. Trump has taken credit for the job markets performance. However, many other factors outside a president's control influence employers' hiring decisions too.