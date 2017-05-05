Starbucks' Unicorn Frappucino subject of $10M lawsuit

(CNN) - A New York City cafe is hitting Starbucks with a $10 million lawsuit over the "Unicorn Frappucino" drink.

The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink.

The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December and has a trademark pending on it since January.

Starbucks released its Unicorn Frappucino drink for a limited run last month. Starbucks said it believes the lawsuit has no merit and that it was inspired by unicorn-themed trends on social media.

The End Brooklyn's drink is made with, among other ingredients, cold-pressed ginger and lemon juice, but not coffee or milk.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.