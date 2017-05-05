Pittsburgh Steelers Playing in Annual Relay for Life Basketball Game

If you want to meet Steelers' players like Antonio Brown, James Harrison, and former quarterback Charlie Batch, this is your chance!

They'll be in Wheeling for the 8th Annual Relay for Life Basketball Game Friday evening.

There will be three games.

The first one will be between the Wheeling Park seniors and the faculty. Then the 8th grade girls and boys will play.

And at 8 p.m., the Steelers will take the court.

Autograph tables will be set up.

The event will take place at Wheeling Park High School on Friday, May 5th.

Tickets cost $7.