Maine bill would require people to pay for Narcan after first overdose

PORTLAND, Maine (WTAE/WMTW) — A bill Maine Gov. Paul LePage has submitted to the legislature would require people who get an opioid overdose antidote to reimburse the administering agency if they get the medication more than once.

The bill would require communities or agencies that do not comply with the law to pay a $1,000 fine.

At least one person a day died from a drug overdose in Maine during 2016, a 40 percent increase from 2015, according to the Maine Attorney General's Office. In all, 376 Mainers died from drug overdoses in 2016.

Health care professionals said the antidote is cheap, easy to administer and has no negative side effects.

As of April, Narcan had saved 89 lives in Maine, according to the latest data provided by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

The office purchased naloxone, also known as Narcan, with money used from settlements from pharmaceutical companies. As of March 20, the office had provided nearly 1,500 units to 45 Maine law enforcement agencies since last year.

The price for each dose is $37.50, officials with the office said. Narcan comes in a package of two doses.

Not all agencies purchase naloxone through the attorney general’s program.

Last year, LePage vetoed a bill allowing Mainers to get naloxone without a prescription. The legislature overrode his veto, but prescription naloxone is not yet available.