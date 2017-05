If you are looking for something to do this weekend for the Kentucky Derby, we've got you covered.

Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino, Racetrack will be holding a Traditional Derby Party Saturday at Noon.

Organizers say if you can find it at Church Hill Downs, you will be able to find it in Wheeling.

They have tons planned for the party including a simulcast of the race.

Organizers say with the recent battle involving racing in the Mountain State over, Saturday is a day to celebrate the industry.