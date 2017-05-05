GROW Ribbon Cutting

The Russell Nesbitt Services provides opportunities for people with disabilities. So, they teamed up with the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce to build a greenhouse retail operation @ Watch in South Wheeling.

They held the ribbon cutting Friday, with Mayor Glenn Elliot in attendance.

GROW is a new program put on by the group because they wanted to offer their clients something that's not normally offered at workshops like this. The greenhouse will give people with disabilities a chance to learn life skills involved with growing and harvesting plants and vegetables. But it's so much more than that.

"It's heart warming; and that's what our niche is going to be. We're going to have a greenhouse and garden center operation here, and you're going to have non-disabled workers and disabled workers inside that greenhouse greeting customers, satisfying customer orders, answering telephones, working cash registers," said Russell Nesbitt Services Executive Director Brian Breyer. "They're just as excited as I am."

GROW is located on 2600 Main Street behind the Russell Nesbitt Services Center building.

Although the ribbon cutting was Friday the actual grand opening for the Greenhouse Operation is Saturday from 10am-6pm, and they want to invite all of you to see what they have to offer.