Annual Chef's Auction for Wheeling Health Right

The biggest fundraiser of the year for an organization that is critical for so many people was held Friday evening.

The Cinco de Mayo celebrations were held at WesBanco Arena. The annual Chef's Auction benefiting the Wheeling Health Right brought people from all over the Ohio Valley out to taste an assortment of food from tons of vendors.

There was food from a lot of restaurants across the area as well as raffles and a lot of fun.

All of the proceed went to Wheeling Health Right, which provides free healthcare services for thousands of people right in the Ohio Valley.