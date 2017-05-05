Wheeling Leader Receives National Recognition

One of Ohio Valley's own is in the National spotlight for receiving an honor for her life's work.

Kathy Shapell received the 2017 Leader Worth Following Award, a national honor that made everyone in her hometown proud.

Kathy is the executive director of the Augusta Levy Learning Center. Their program is designed to propel children with autism to their highest potential.

She received the honor at Leadercast 2017 Friday.

Congratulations Kathy for your wonderful work with kids in the Ohio Valley.