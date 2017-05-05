Students Organize Blood Bash in Belmont County

During the summer months, there is often a sharp increase in the need for blood donations and students at one local high school are going all out to make a positive impact on area blood.

It all started as a small community service project over 30 years ago. Now the Barnesville Blood Bash has become one of the area's largest one day, one location blood drives. Students handle all aspects of the drive including set up and registration as well as welcoming donors to clean-up. They even provide a babysitting service. Their goal is to collect around five hundred units of blood, " The entire community comes out. I think it's a tremendous learning opportunity for the students and just a really great show of community support and community pride. Making sure all the local hospitals have all the blood they need," said the Director of the Central Blood Bank, Sherri Harrison.

Just outside the school students can take part in a tailgate party with food and games like Frisbee, corn hole, and softball. In order to participate in the activities, each student is required to recruit two donors or donate blood themselves. It's something they say they look forward to every year, "A lot of work is involved, a lot of planning, a lot of preparing. I love volunteering. I just love helping people. I know it's helping other people too and that's a good feeling," said Barnesville High School student, Mikayla Willis.

Brittany Butler, another BHS student said, " It helps a lot of people. It saves a lot of lives."

The Central Blood Bank is the non-profit that collects the blood. They supply 50 area hospitals including Barnesville, Wheeling, and Reynolds Memorial. They said the Barnesville Blood Bash is one of their biggest events, "Our job is to make sure that our hospitals and our patients have all of the blood products they need. But we can't do that without volunteer donors. So when this school puts together this big huge event and has the whole community comes out to see that happens it's a really cool thing," Harrison said.

Each blood donations saves at least three lives.