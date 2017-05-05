Cards Season Ends In MEC Tournament

After one of their best weeks of the year, the Cardinals one tough day brought the 2017 season to a close. Wheeling Jesuit was edged in a pair of Mountain East Conference Tournament contests on Friday against, the University of Charleston, 3-2, and Urbana, 3-1.

The Golden Eagles (35-17) took advantage of a fifth-frame error for two runs and held the Cardinals (23-25) to a single sixth-inning run and one in the seventh to hold on for the First Round win.

After a Courtney Rogers fourth-inning solo home run, Urbana (17-27) came back with two unearned runs in the fifth and another unearned score in the sixth for a 3-1 lead. WJU lined two singles in the sixth, but did not score and went down in the order in the seventh.

Molly Welsh doubled and singled twice with an RBI to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Taylor DiPerna tripled and singled.

Along with Rogers solo homer, Dana Achille and Victoria Scott lined doubles. Cassie Holstein, Jackie Cramer and Morgan Stohlman rounded out the WJU hitters with a single each.

Mallory Chapman (16-17) picked up the two hard-luck losses in the circle. The All-MEC First Team pitcher logged 14 innings where she allowed 13 hits and only one earned run with 14 strikeouts.