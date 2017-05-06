Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Casino Parking Lot

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating an armed robbery they say happened in the parking lot of Wheeling Island Casino.

According to the Wheeling Police Department, the victim says he was inside of his vehicle Friday night, when two unknown black men opened both the driver and passenger side of the car doors and demanded money. One of the men used a handgun, according to the victim, when robbing him.

The two men then left on S. Huron Street in a dark colored vehicle. One of the men had facial tattoos, possible facial piercings and was wearing a grey hat at the time of the alleged crime.

The victim was not injured.

If you have any information that could help, call the Wheeling Police Department at (304) 234-3664 or our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312..