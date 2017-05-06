Champion to Defend Golden Tee Title

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - For most of his adult life, Andy Haas has been living a dream by making a pile of money playing a video game.

His job was going to bars and banging away at an arcade machine called Golden Tee. In his best year, he brought home over $100,000.

Later this month, Haas will work to defend his title at the Golden Tee World Championship, where first prize is $10,000.

Haas is 35 and married with a young son. A few years ago, he got a full-time job in insurance but the Ohio man still finds time for Golden Tee and ... to put his toddler son to bed every night.

Haas will join 63 other players May 19 in Las Vegas for a shot at this year's world title.

