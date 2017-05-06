Community remembers fallen veteran with scholarship fund

Sargent Nathan Kennedy was from Claysville, Pennsylvania--just outside of Ohio County.

It's been seven years since he lost his life defending our country, and Saturday marked the fifth annual Sgt. Nathan P. Kennedy Ride to honor his memory.

After Sgt. Kennedy was killed in Afghanistan, his friends and family decided to keep his memory alive by creating a scholarship fund for local students.

That is when the Riders of the Claysville American Legion stepped in and put together the motorcycle ride.

Although it was a rainy Saturday, dozens of bikers rode from Claysville to Houston to Cecil and back.

Participants and organizers say they are honored to play a part in honoring a local hero gone too soon.

"It's a small town with no traffic lights, but it's well-supported and it's an honor that we can do this for one of our hometown veterans," said Frank Miller.

With the help of a silent auction, they have been able to raise more than $70,000 in the previous four years.