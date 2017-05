In Belmont County, the trial continues for a man who is accused of trying to drown his wife in a bathtub.

All testimony was completed today in the case against John Anthony Thomas. Trial will resume Tuesday morning with closings and the start of deliberation.

Thomas's attorney says he was merely concerned because his wife had taken medicine and was too groggy to wake up and go to work. The prosecution countered by saying Thomas grabbed his wife out of bed and dragged her into the bathroom.