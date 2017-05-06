Wheeling Jesuit graduates 358 students

358 men and women left the campus of Wheeling Jesuit University today with a new bachelors, masters, or doctoral degree.

Commencement ceremonies were held this morning at the McDonough Center. Patty Briguglio served as speaker at the university's 59th commencement. She offered life advice that she says will help graduates "rule the world" someday.

Megan Jacobson of Concord, Ohio was named the 2017 valedictorian. She spoke about how Wheeling Jesuit education has prepared her for the future.