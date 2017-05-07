Genesis of Charter School Amendment to Ohio Budget a Mystery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A mysterious provision added to the state budget bill as passed by the Ohio House stands to protect the sponsors of certain online charter schools.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the amendment's origin is a mystery to its supposed author, to a leading charter school-sponsoring think tank and to the state's largest e-school.

The provision would allow some online charter schools to avoid having poor academic performance drive down the performance ratings of their sponsors, potentially extending their time as sponsors.

Under current law, sponsors rated "ineffective" for three consecutive years, or rated "poor," lose their ability to sponsor charter schools.

The amendment appeared aimed at benefiting e-schools, including the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, Ohio's largest. A spokesman said it would not benefit the school and wasn't their proposal.

