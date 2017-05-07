Road closed due to fuel spill

State Route 556 in Monroe County is closed until further notice after a tanker truck rolled over and spilled 4,400 gallons of fuel, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred near Mile Marker 1 on State Route 556 in Beallsville.
The road remains closed until further notice from State Route 7 to State Route 556 and from State Route 145 to State Route 556.
Stay with 7News for updates.
