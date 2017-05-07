State Route 556 expected to reopen late Sunday night

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, State Route 556 is expected to reopen at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

State Route 556 in Monroe County is closed until further notice after a tanker truck rolled over and spilled 4,400 gallons of fuel, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred near Mile Marker 1 on State Route 556 in Beallsville.

The road remains closed until further notice from State Route 7 to State Route 556 and from State Route 145 to State Route 556.

