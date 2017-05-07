Community garden dedicated to Frank McNeil

Frank McNeil was a beloved member of the gardening community.

On Saturday, his friends and family made sure his spirit will live on by dedicating the Frank McNeil Memorial Community Garden in his honor.

Frank is credited with the creation of the garden, just behind Madison Elementary on Wheeling Island.

Friends say he came up with the idea, readied the location, and saw the project to the end. Many say Frank was a man of process.

"He always stuck to what he said he was going to do. He had a very methodical way of approaching things, but not in a way that would put people off or ostracize them in any way. He was always a very, very giving man," said Clare McDonald, a friend and former President of the Ohio County Master Gardeners.

The garden has been here for several years, but now its caretakers will be reminded of Frank's work and dedication with each visit.

Several people attended the dedication--a reminder of how a community garden brings people together.

"You can take your energy and maybe some of your angst, if you like, and put it to a good purpose. But I think it's so much more when you bring a whole community together, and this becomes a focal point, a point of energy and of relationships, community, strength as well as passing that strength to the next generation," said McDonald.

The Frank McNeil Community Garden is open to anyone who has an interest in gardening. Just call 304-830-7795 for more information.