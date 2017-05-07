Suspect in Robbery Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car, Leading Police on Chase

UPDATE:

Jared Lachance, arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly leading police on a chase and then stealing a car is the suspect in a May 2 robbery at the Exxon on North Lincoln Avenue in Bridgeport, according to police.



ORIGINAL STORY:

A man is behind bars and facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and stole a car.

According to Benwood Police, they tried to pull the suspect over when he sped up Benwood Hill and into Fork Clark Estate.

They say he hit another parked car, got out and ran over an embankment onto Route 86.

Police and K-9 units were unable to find him. A few hours later, police say they received a call from a man nearby that his car had been stolen.

The owner of the vehicle allegedly followed the suspect in another car into the Sherrard area.

That is when Marshall County Sheriff's Deputies arrived and arrested Jared Lachance, 36. They say he was wearing only boxers.

He is facing multiple fleeing charges in Benwood, grand larceny charges in Marshall County, as well as a fugitive from justice charge. Police say he was wanted in Belmont County for attempted aggravated robbery.