Spring Allergy Season in Full Swing

It's the time of year where many of us walk around sniffling, sneezing, dealing with watery eyes and scratchy throats.

Doctors recommend to avoid pollen and allergens by closing your windows at night and in the car, taking your medication as prescribed, don't go outside after someone cuts the grass, and if you hang your clothes to dry- wait for low pollen days.

While many people think of Spring as "allergy season"- it's actually not the only one.

"The allergy seasons are the spring, which are the trees such as birch trees, the summer are the grasses and fall are the weeds, such as ragweed," said Dr. Clark Milton, the Medical Director at Wheeling Hospital.

Right now pollen counts in the Ohio Valley are in the high range.