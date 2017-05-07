"Dine to Donate" Benefit Held at Quaker Steak and Lube

Sunday marked the 4th annual "Dine to Donate" benefit fair at Quaker Steak and Lube.

A percentage of proceeds from food sales and vendor fees benefit the families of Hines Rotriga, Blaysen Hubbard, and Leo Zambori.

Hines was recently told he had no evidence of disease, so they decided to split the proceeds with two other families in need.

They say community support is crucial when battling childhood cancer.

"It's very important for community support. I don't think we would be as far as we were without the help of Quaker Steak and Lube and everybody in this valley, so we are very appreciative for everything anyone does for us," said Laura Rotriga, aunt of Hines.

Leo Zambori told 7News he is thankful for all the people who came out to help.

There were bounce houses and face painting for the kids, and a Chinese auction and live music for everyone to enjoy.