Murder Investigation Continues in Bellaire

UPDATE: Police are still investigating this morning after a murder in West Bellaire Sunday night. Details are still limited but here's what we have confirmed from authorities so far, the victim a man in his 40's, was found dead in a home on Wagner Avenue in West Bellaire.

According to Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk officer were on scene just after 6 p.m. Sunday night. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also involved.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we learn anything new.

ORIGINAL: Police in Belmont County are investigating a murder that reportedly happened Sunday night.

According to an official with the Belmont County Sheriff's Department, the scene is on Wagner Street.

Ohio BCI is also involved in the investigation. No other details are being released by police as of 10:45 Sunday night.



7News has a call in to Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk for more information.