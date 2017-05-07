NEW DETAILS: Victim Named in Bellaire Murder Case

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.:

Authorities are now revealing new details about a murder in Bellaire on Sunday night.

According to officials, Brad McGarry, 43, was found dead in his home in West Bellaire when police responded to a call that came at 6:15 p.m.

Police reported that McGarry was found dead on the basement floor of his Wagner Avenue home, shot in the head. The weapon was reportedly nowhere to be found.

McGarry had visited his mother earlier that day. Police believe the incident happened at approximately 3 p.m.

Ohio BCI, Bellaire Police, and a Belmont County Sheriff's investigator were on the scene until 3 a.m. Monday.

Police are saying that rumors swirling on social media of a search for a blue truck with WV plates are not true.

There is no belief that this was a hate crime.

Chief Mike Kovalyk does say that they are looking into McGarry's past relationships, and perhaps a recent break-up.

McGarry reportedly lived alone and worked at the McElroy Mine, where he was due to work midnight on Sunday.

UPDATE: Police are still investigating this morning after a murder in West Bellaire Sunday night. Details are still limited but here's what we have confirmed from authorities so far, the victim a man in his 40's, was found dead in a home on Wagner Avenue in West Bellaire.

According to Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk officer were on scene just after 6 p.m. Sunday night. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also involved.

ORIGINAL: Police in Belmont County are investigating a murder that reportedly happened Sunday night.

According to an official with the Belmont County Sheriff's Department, the scene is on Wagner Street.

Ohio BCI is also involved in the investigation. No other details are being released by police as of 10:45 Sunday night.



