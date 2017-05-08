Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Tanker Crash - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Tanker Crash

Developing this morning in Jefferson County, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a tanker overturned early this morning near the Veterans Bridge in Steubenville.

The tanker, that was carrying sand, crashed at 1:48 a.m. on US 22 near mile marker 15.

Crews are still clearing the scene, and traffic is down to one lane because there is oil on the roadway. The driver of the tanker was taken to the hospital believed to have minor injuries.

State highway patrol says the crash is possibly alcohol related.

