Gander Mountain 'Everything Must Go' Sales Underway

UPDATE 10:02 a.m.:

(KDKA) -- Gander Mountain has officially been purchased by Camping World, and all 126 locations will sell of merchandise "everything must go" style.

The Gander Mountain website posted that all locations would be going out of business and that a number of items would be included in the liquidation sale. The site also states that gift cards will expire May 18th.

Gander Mountain's new owner, Marcus Lemonis, has said that the rumors of all 126 locations shutting down are untrue, clarifying that at least 70 Gander Mountain locations will remain open.

“A liquidator bought the inventory that’s in the stores and they have the right to sell that inventory down and out as if it’s going away. But the confusing message is whether a store is staying open or not. And ultimately we control the leases … every single property. And my intention is to keep at least 70 open," Lemonis told the IndyStar.

Employees impacted by the closing of a Gander Mountain store will reportedly have the opportunity to interview with Camping World.

ORIGINAL 9:17 a.m.:

Gander Mountain has announced that they are going out of business. According to their website, all 126 locations across the U.S. will close.

A list on their homepage lists products they're liquidating include firearms, ammunition, shooting, hunting, archery, apparel, footwear, camping, fishing, boating and more.

