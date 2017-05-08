Martins Ferry to Host OVAC All-Star Football Game

One of the Ohio Valley's biggest sporting events has found a new home for this year.

OVAC Game Director Bob Koch has confirmed that Martins Ferry will host the OVAC Rudy Mumley All-Star Football Game this summer.

Koch said that the decision was officially made on May 7 after officials reviewed applications from four schools.

After consideration, Koch said that the Martins Ferry Purple Rider Stadium best suited the needs to host the game.

The search for a new location began after officials with Ohio County Schools said that Wheeling Island Stadium, who has hosted the game annually, must undergo renovations to fix a broken panel structure.

The renovations to the Wheeling Island Stadium are not expected to be completed until September.

OVAC officials also considered Steubenville, St. Clairsville, and Brooke.

The game will be held at the Purple Rider Stadium on Saturday, July 22.