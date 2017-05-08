Local Veterinarians Warn of Rise in Lyme Disease

It's that time of year again here in the Ohio Valley, when people are spending time outside with friends, family and their pets.

But because of the mild winter, officials say the tick population has seen a huge spike.

And it's causing problems for local dogs.

The Town and Country Animal Hospital in Marshall County has already seen 45 positive cases for Lyme disease this spring.

That's 10-percent of the dogs they've tested.

And they said this huge spike is only the beginning.

Ticks are always a problem for pets during the warmer months, but because of the mild winter, this year's tick population has increased.

And the most common tick transmitted disease is Lyme disease.

Once infected with the disease, it takes about 3-5 days for the infection to actually start.

But officials said it could be months before dogs even show any symptoms such as lameness, swollen joints, fevers and more.

Officials also warn that if left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to kidney failure, which could kill a dog.

Dr. Jim Radcliffe said his best piece of advice is to be vigilant.

"This is the worst we've seen. I've been doing this for 37 years. I've never seen the incidents jump like we're seeing this spring and I blame it all on a very, very mild winter. The way to reduce your risk: get your dog tested, get them vaccinated," said Dr. Radcliffe.

Dr. Radcliffe also advises that dog owners need to be more aware by paying attention to ticks in their backyards, parks and even where they're walking.

Officials advise to check your dogs everyday and to even check yourself as soon as you get home.

And if you can't get your dog to a vet, buy a flea and tick collar for protection.