Cameron High School Students Win History Bowl

One high school in Marshall County brought home some new hardware for the second straight year.

Cameron High School's History Bowl team can once again say they are the West Virginia Champions. They reclaimed the title in a rematch from last year's finals matchup against South Middle School of Morgantown.

Twenty-four teams from fifteen different schools battled it out in the tournament before Cameron won their second title in the last three years.

For the four students on the History Bowl team, this victory is huge.

"It makes me feel kind of confident in myself, and kind of proud and happy because we won. No one really expects a small school like us to win, so it just makes me really confident," said team member Maddie Sleeth.

The team will be honored with the West Virginia History Bowl Trophy in late May. Each team member also received $500 for winning the tournament.

Cameron High School's Reagan Gray was named the MVP of the entire West Virginia History Bowl tournament.