Multiple People Gather to Protest New Healthcare Bill

About 25 people gathered in Market Plaza Monday afternoon to protest against the new healthcare bill that was recently passed by the House.

They were especially upset that Congressman David McKinley voted in favor of the new bill.

The protest started in Market Plaza then finished in front of the Congressman's office.

That's where they staged a "die-in", where they lay on the ground to show how people in their opinion could possibly die due to the new bill.

People with pre-existing conditions is a big topic regarding the bill, which is one of the reasons why the protest was held.

Protestors in Wheeling. They're against the healthcare bill being discussed in DC. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/nLnRUoaNiY — Falicia Woody (@FaliciaWTRF) May 8, 2017

"We think that the AHCA is a bad plan at best. And that there are lives that will be lost because of it," said Brittany Sterling, protestor.

"If you can't get affordable healthcare and if you have cancer or kidney disease or diabetes, you can and you will die," said Shawna Roberts, protestor.

The office of Congressman McKinley has released a statement regarding the protest.

"Congressman McKinley welcomes the diversity of viewpoints and opinions from around the district, and he's grateful that many of his constituents are sharing their thoughts and concerns about such an important issue."

The next step for the healthcare bill is to go through and be reviewed by the Senate where changes are expected.